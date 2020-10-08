Pooler PD reminds residents about return of school zone enforcement

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a long time since students have filled the schools in Chatham County.
But with a return to the classroom, the Pooler Police Department is issuing a reminder for drivers. Slow down, it could save a life.
“More children are walking to school this year than riding the buses or in cars,” says Pooler Police Department Traffic Division Sergeant James Self.
Of course, for months it hasn’t been an issue as students in Chatham County have been learning from home. But this week some returned to school.
“We want to remind that we have turned our lights on to warn drivers that the school zone is active,” said Sgt. Self.
Just a few days in, Sgt. Self says they’ve been busy because drivers are out of practice.
“Several people we have stopped, drivers, they were completely unaware school had started back even though the signs are flashing.”
While this week Sgt. Self says they’ve been giving violators some grace, from here on out.
“It’s zero tolerance in Pooler. That’s for speeding that’s for passing school buses unlawfully.”
If you don’t slow down, don’t expect a break.
“The fines are increased for speeding in school zones and you risk administrative points on your license and higher speed fines,” says Sgt. Self.
A steep punishment but one the department has for a good reason.
“Because of the children. Children are smaller, harder to see driving, it’s higher speeds and children can get hurt a lot easier. It’s a school zone for a reason,” said Sgt. Self.
Protecting our children so everyone can have a safe return to the classroom.
