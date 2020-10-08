Savannah city council considers adopting amendment on noise ordinances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police and code enforcement officers may soon be able to take action when it comes to noise complaints regarding fireworks.
On Thursday, Savannah city council will look at adopting an amendment that would allow the two agencies to enforce the fireworks rules.
The City of Savannah’s Noise Ordinance Task Force has requested that city council take advantage of the state’s amendment, which allows municipalities the chance to enforce the use of fireworks when it comes to noise.
Over the last several years, the city says they’ve heard from numerous residents complaining of fireworks going off before and after the designated time frames.
The acting assistant city manager says this task force is also looking at other noise concerns as well.
If council approves the change regarding firework regulations, it will go into effect immediately.
City council is also expected to discuss monuments, possibly after recent vandalism.
To view Thursday’s full meeting agenda, click here.
