Savannah City Council discusses options for Confederate monuments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council is looking at options when it comes to the future of Civil War-era monuments, and where they are located.
During Thursday’s workshop, council members reviewed revised recommendations from the Civil War Memorial Task Force, which convened again this summer to address issues involving monuments.
The task force gave eight recommendations that were approved by the council back in 2018, and Thursday, we saw a revision of one of those and a handful of additional recommendations.
The renewed discussion comes following several acts of vandalism against Confederate monuments at Forsyth Park and Laurel Grove North Cemetery. A revision to the original task for recommendations actually call for two busts to be put into storage instead of moved to a cemetery because of ongoing vandalism.
“In light of the vandalism that has occurred at the Confederate lot in Laurel Grove Cemetery, they no longer think putting those busts in the Cemetery is the right thing for the Cemetery and all of the monuments and graves that are at the Cemetery," said City of Savannah Archivist Luciana Spracher.
Strict state laws tie the hands of local municipalities from moving monuments, but the city attorney pointed out there may be a loophole.
“Because of the destruction across the country of similar monuments, and because of the problems that we’ve had with our own monuments here in Savannah both in Laurel Grove and now in Forsyth Park. So the only opportunity that we have to move these monuments is to preserve and protect these monuments. And that’s what this council would be looking to do," said Savannah City Attorney Bates Lovett.
Similar actions to move monuments around Georgia have resulted in lawsuits, and Lovett warned council that could happen here.
“In this case, they will sue you individually. Not as representatives of the City of Savannah, but you as a human being. We will protect you, we will defend you. We will do everything we can in our power to do so. But I just have to let you know that opportunity is out there," said Lovett.
Another problem pointed out, whoever physically moves the monuments is subject to criminal charges, so council would have to figure out who will remove them and how.
