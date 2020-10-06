Savannah State to Host Outdoor, Socially Distanced Play

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The pandemic is forcing everyone to adapt and adjust, especially performing artists. Actors at Savannah State are using their creativity to put on a production that is both entertaining and safe.
“Oba Oedipus” premieres Thursday, October 8, at 6:00 p.m. Performances are also scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the same time. It’s happening on the steps of Savannah State’s Kennedy Fine Arts Center.
Social distance circles for groups of up to four have been arranged in front of the stage to keep everyone distanced from each other and the performers.
Masks are required. All the performers will be wearing masks too, and the costume designers were creative in incorporating these masks into the costumes.
Admission is free, but a limited number of seats are available. To reserve a space, email or call the production’s director, David I. L. Poole, at POOLE@SAVANNAHSTATE.EDU or (912) 358-3189.
