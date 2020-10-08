SCHP investigates fatal crash on Hwy 278 in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 278 in Beaufort County.
It happened just before 7 a.m. According to SCHP, a Nissan was traveling east on Hwy 278 and a Ford pickup truck was traveling west on 278 when the Nissan crossed the median and got T-boned by the Ford. The Nissan then went off the road and hit some trees.
The driver of the Nissan died. That driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle.
Troopers say the Ford truck was carrying two people and both were wearing seat belts. The driver was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital and the passenger was taken to Memorial in Savannah for treatment.
