Thursday: Morning fog, warm afternoon temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas of fog have developed and will persist through the morning commute.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect.
Temperatures warm into the lower 80s, or so, by noon under increasing sunshine. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s by mid-afternoon. A few spots may reach 90°, or so, by 3 p.m.
The chance of rain is near-zero today. The forecast remains mostly unchanged through Friday afternoon with warmer-than-normal temperatures across the area. A spotty chance of rain returns Friday evening and scattered rain is likely Saturday into Sunday as moisture streams out of the Gulf ahead of what may be our next cold front.
TROPICS -
“Delta” is a Category 2 Hurricane in the southwestern Gulf, but will continue to strengthen back to category 3 status before it approaches the Gulf Coast; most likely the southwest Louisiana coastline Friday into early Friday night. Severe conditions are likely along the Louisiana coastline. There will be no significant impacts, locally. Elsewhere, it is quiet.
Have a great day,
Cutter
