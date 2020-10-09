Arts Center of Coastal Carolina helped by community to relieve pandemic stress

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head has stepped in to help one icon of Hilton Head try to keep its doors open through COVID-19.
“Really it’s going to tide us over and help get us to a point until life returns to the new normal. Whatever and whenever that is," said Andrea Gannon, Vice President of Marketing.
The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina is trying to get back on track. And they are reaching out to the town to do so.
“The Art Center Grant is $200,000," said Town Council Member Tom Lennox.
The center reached out to the town hoping to get funding to make up for what they have lost.
“Pre-COVID we were $13.8 million a year for our area and economic impact. Even during COVID we were $9 million for the crazy time we had last year. We were on track to have the best year ever.”
But now, the center is hoping to get funding for necessities.
“There’s operating costs, there’s some payroll in there, they have been closed since March.”
This isn’t the first time the town helped a local organization.
“The Town stepped up and gave the heritage foundation a $1 million grant.”
Years ago they help the heritage foundation. Now, they are hoping to help a similar economic impact.
“Behind the Heritage Golf Tournament, this is probably the next highest economic impact on the island.”
And while the Arts Center is trying to figure out how they can stay open.
“Right now, it’s a government mandated 50 percent occupancy. So, you know that really cuts into, we are a small theater.”
They are getting ready to welcome people back into the theater.
“We have done a ton of safety precautions for our entire building so that when audiences do come back they can feel great about it.”
And the Arts Center will be hosting their first audience since March on Saturday night when they have a live performance, socially distanced in their parking lot.
