Bulloch Co. Board of Education votes to end quarantine requirements for students, staff that wear masks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Board of Education has voted to end quarantines for students and staff who wear masks.
According to the school system, students and staff who wear masks are no longer required to quarantine due to direct or possible COVID-19 exposure.
At its scheduled Oct. 8 work session, the Bulloch County Board of Education unanimously approved a motion from District 4 Board Member April Newkirk to “reconsider the Department of Public Health guidelines, and if a student is exposed to a COVID-19 positive person, if the student that is exposed is wearing a mask, and it has been documented, they do not have to follow those guidelines of quarantining for 14 days.”
This decision goes into effect immediately, according to the school system.
Students and staff who are currently quarantined can return to school immediately, given that they remain asymptomatic and continue to wear a mask.
As of Oct. 9, there have been 97 employees and students who have tested positive for COVID-19. This resulted in 900 total quarantines, 151 remain in quarantine currently and only 13 (1.5 percent) of those have developed symptoms or tested positive for the virus.
