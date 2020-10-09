Tomato sauce company to open first U.S. processing facility in Bacon County

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new processing facility promises sales for local farmers and 250 jobs in Bacon County.
La Regina Atlantica is spending $20 million to build a new food processing facility in Alma.
The company will source carrots, peppers, basil, onions, and meats from farmers locally. The tomatoes needed for their sauces will be imported from Italy through the Port of Savannah.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the port is a huge reason the company decided to bring their business to the Peach State, writing in part, “Their decision to bring their operations to the Peach State is a testament to the fastest-growing port in the U.S.”
