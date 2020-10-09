Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front to our south will lift north of the area Saturday. The remnants of Delta will impact the area Saturday into Sunday. Right now the best chance for rain will be north and west of our area. Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend but it will not be a washout. High pressure builds in Monday with a dry cold front late Tuesday.
Delta is getting closer to the Louisiana coast and landfall is expected today as a category 2 hurricane. Delta will quickly weaken after landfall moving into north Mississippi Saturday and central Kentucky Sunday as a remnant low pressure.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
