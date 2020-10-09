Daycare under new management in Richmond Hill after being abruptly closed

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been eight months since Georgia shut down a Richmond Hill daycare facility abruptly.
You might remember we told you in February it was due to lack of proper background checks on the staff. That building has new owners.
It’s been nearly eight months since Krystle Steinhoff and her husband became the owners of Thrive Early Learning.
Steinhoff says after hearing about the building shutting down, her family sent a letter expressing interest in the property.
“A few days later we heard back and that was and that was about it we are now the new owners and we’re getting ready to thrive as a community in Richmond Hill," said Steinhoff.
Steinhoff says childcare is one of her passions. From high school students needing volunteer hours to local businesses, Steinhoff says the community has rallied behind them.
“Even other daycares in the area have been sending people over.”
Steinhoff says they are currently hiring staff, as well as implementing a state early learning standard and STEAM curriculum along with a mobile app for parents.
They’ll offer part time and full time care to children 6-weeks to 5-years-old.
Steinhoff says after looking in different areas and finding out how expensive building from the ground up can be, this one became available at just the right time.
“When this became available it was like a sign from God that this was what we were meant to do, so here we are.”
The owner says they’re hiring professionals to clean nightly and deep clean on the weekends. They’re also doing in person tours now.
