Efforts to cut down on crime near Briarwood Apartments continues

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC continues to follow a complaint filed against a Jesup apartment complex.
We told you in August that Wayne County’s District Attorney filed the complaint against Briarwood Apartments, after learning Jesup police responded to more than 400 reports at the complex in the past four years.
The complaint asked apartment management to make improvements or it would be considered a public nuisance and shut down.
After an August hearing, Wayne County’s District Attorney and Briarwood Apartments reached an agreement to increase security and reduce crime at the complex. D.A. Jackie Johnson says improvements are slowly happening.
Jesup Police Department is providing the complex off-duty officers. Residents we spoke to say they have noticed an increased police presence and are thankful for the change.
The District Attorney says the complex has also improved and replaced the lighting around the buildings. Management is also working on replacing fencing and finding ways to limit access to residents only.
Jesup’s police chief says officers are still responding to the area, but only for minor crimes. Previously, it was for major crimes such as shootings.
Johnson says she continues to work with management as they are still far from where she would like the apartment complex to be when it comes to safety.
“As long as they’re acting in good faith and taking measures to move forward, then probably it’s unlikely we’ll be back in court anytime soon. But if it stops and there’s not and we can’t agree on something, then at that point, we’ll be back in court," said D.A. Jackie Johnson.
Johnson says there is no specific deadline for the apartment complex to make these improvements. She says they’re remaining flexible with management, but again, if they don’t make any effort, it could end up back in court.
