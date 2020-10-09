Election officials prepare as early voting starts Monday in Georgia

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia will begin its early voting period next week.
Here at home, county election offices have been busy preparing for early voters.
With many positions up for grabs, including the Commander in Chief, county elections offices are preparing to see big crowds for the upcoming election. Since we are still dealing with COVID-19, the Board of Registrars says Chatham County voters can expect to see some of the same safety measures they saw a few months ago, like poll workers wearing PPE, workers wiping down voting machines, and encouraging the use of face coverings.
The Board of Registrars says they are expanding their early voting opportunities, which will hopefully cut down on the long lines and wait times.
“We have weekend voting. We are doing more locations and more hours for people to vote during the early voting period,” said Colin McRae, Chatham Board of Registrars Chair.
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 12. In Chatham County, there will be six voting locations. Below are the locations, addresses and times, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
LOCATION/ADDRESS/HOURS:
- Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E -- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Civic Center, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave -- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B. Hair Dr. -- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd -- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Southwest Library, 14097 Abercorn St. -- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Pooler Recreation Park (Gym), 900 S Rogers St., Pooler -- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY VOTING:
LOCATION/ADDRESS/HOURS:
- Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E (Sat.) -- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E (Sun.) -- 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION/ADDRESS/HOURS:
- Civic Center, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave (Sat.) -- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- 301 W Oglethorpe Ave (Sun.) -- 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
