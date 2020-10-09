Former Blue Devil returning to alma mater to coach basketball

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Statesboro Blue Devil is returning his alma mater to coach the boys' basketball program.
Keith Legree is a 1991 graduate of Statesboro High School and a 2011 inductee in the Statesboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
He has most recently been an assistant mens' basketball coach at the University of Detroit Mercy. Before coaching at Detroit Mercy, he spent time as an assistant coach at Wabash Valley College, Chipola Junior College, University of Hartford, University of Cincinnati, Alabama Southern, and Texas Southern. Coach Legree also served as the head coach of Marinos of Barcelona professional team in Venezuela and Monroe County High School in Alabama.
Legree played basketball at Statesboro High for the late, Lee Hill, where he was a key member of the 1991 state championship team.
After graduation, Keith signed with the University of Louisville where he played for Denny Crumb. He then transferred to the University of Cincinnati where he played for Bob Huggins. Keith also played minor league professional baseball for the Minnesota Twins.
Coach Legree will teach physical education and health. His coaching duties will also include assisting the Blue Devil baseball program after basketball season.
