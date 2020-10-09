Friday: Another foggy morning, warm afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning is foggy with areas of very low visibility. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the area through the morning commute.
The fog lifts and gives way to clouds by mid to late morning.
Under more sunshine, temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s. The forecast remains dry today. A greater chance of rain arrives this weekend as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico.
Isolated, to scattered, showers and storms are likely as early as Saturday morning persisting - off and on - through the day. Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are in Sunday’s forecast. One, or two, storms may become strong Sunday.
Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s both weekend afternoons. A few spots may reach the upper 80s between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Drier weather gradually builds back in as warm weather remains next work-week.
TROPICS -
Major Hurricane Delta is a Category 3 and tracking towards the northwest Gulf Coast early this morning with 120 MPH sustained winds. The system is forecast to make landfall later this afternoon in southwest Louisiana. Severe impacts are likely in that area including severe storm surge. Elsewhere, conditions are pretty quiet. But, a tropical wave in the far-eastern Atlantic does have a low, 20%, chance of tropical development as it nears the Antilles. Conditions then become favorable for it to fall apart thereafter.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.