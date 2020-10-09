Friday: Another foggy morning, warm afternoon

Major Hurricane Delta is a Category 3 and tracking towards the northwest Gulf Coast early this morning with 120 MPH sustained winds. The system is forecast to make landfall later this afternoon in southwest Louisiana. Severe impacts are likely in that area including severe storm surge. Elsewhere, conditions are pretty quiet. But, a tropical wave in the far-eastern Atlantic does have a low, 20%, chance of tropical development as it nears the Antilles. Conditions then become favorable for it to fall apart thereafter.