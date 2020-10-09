Georgia State Railroad Museum Planning “Tricks, Treats & Trains”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Railroad Museum has a different way for your family to enjoy Halloween this year.
Staff there have organized “Tricks, Treats and Trains.”
Costumed staff and volunteers will hand out candy in a socially distanced trick-or-treat, and the museum will also have demonstrations.
That’s happening on Halloween from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tickets are $5.
The Savannah Children’s Museum will also be holding Halloween-themed activities. You can purchase access to “Tricks, Treats and Trains” and the children’s museum for $10.
Social distancing and advanced sanitizing will be enforced, and everyone is required to wear a face mask.
You will have to register by midnight October 30. To register, click here.
