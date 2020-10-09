Georgia State Railroad Museum Planning “Tricks, Treats & Trains”

The Georgia State Railroad Museum is offering a socially distanced trick-or-treat experience. (Source: WTOC)
By Sarah Stone | October 9, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 11:06 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Railroad Museum has a different way for your family to enjoy Halloween this year.

Staff there have organized “Tricks, Treats and Trains.”

Costumed staff and volunteers will hand out candy in a socially distanced trick-or-treat, and the museum will also have demonstrations.

That’s happening on Halloween from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tickets are $5.

The Savannah Children’s Museum will also be holding Halloween-themed activities. You can purchase access to “Tricks, Treats and Trains” and the children’s museum for $10.

Social distancing and advanced sanitizing will be enforced, and everyone is required to wear a face mask.

You will have to register by midnight October 30. To register, click here.

