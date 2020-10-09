Growing special pumpkins in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local family is celebrating 10 years of entertaining families during the fall.
Walk, stroll or ride, it’s pumpkin patch time in Effingham County.
Desrenesia Moss and her family are visiting Madrac Farms from Atlanta.
“It’s very refreshing especially the time that we’re in right now, it’s very limiting of the things we can do,” Moss said.
Melissa Reagan, the owner of Madrac Farms was a bit nervous they wouldn’t open at all this year.
“We got a little late of start late, we have to get a permit to do this with the county and at that time they were unsure, you just as things move with the virus,” Reagan said.
Despite a delay, the pumpkins and the corn are thriving.
Madrac Farms is special because it’s one of, if not the only, pumpkin farms in the Southeast. Our soils just don’t support the growth of that type of crop, so holding this pumpkin patch during a pandemic is doubly special.
“We grow a breed of pumpkin called the Orange Bulldog Pumpkin that the University of Georgia developed just to grow in South Georgia’s hot humid climate, so it’s one of the only types of pumpkins that will grow on this big of a scale in the summertime,” Reagan said.
Besides pumpkins, there’s duck and goat feeding, the giant slide, hay bale climbing, the popular corn maze and plenty of space and sanitation stations.
“We’re fortunate enough working with the county, our county commissioners, to follow the CDC guidelines and regulations for outdoor events, so there’s tons of room to social distance.”
“I love it. I think it’s very beneficial to the babies; they love it, they love to run around and see the pumpkins, so it’s very amazing.”
