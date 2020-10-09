2 juveniles shot in attempted armed robbery, Savannah Police investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting of two female juveniles on Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to a Savannah hospital around 1:30 p.m. on a report of two girls, both 12-years-old, who were transported there by private vehicle, with non-life-threatening shooting injuries.
Police say they were told an adult relative and the girls were at a park located on the 3900 block of Boyd Street when two unknown suspects approached the group in an attempt to rob the adult.
In the attempt, one of the suspects fired shots, striking the victims. The adult was uninjured. Police say both suspects were wearing dark clothing and appeared to be in their late teens.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact detectives at 912.525.3124.
