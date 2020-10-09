Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison debate canceled; forums to be held instead

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A debate between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison in Spartanburg tonight has been canceled, and two separate forums will take its place instead.
This comes after Harrison’s campaign called for Graham to take a COVID test.
“We’re disappointed that Lindsey has failed to take a simple coronavirus test, but we appreciate our hosts were able to change the event format to make it safer for everyone,” said Guy King, a spokesperson for Harrison. “Jaime will be there in Spartanburg tonight to talk to the voters.”
Graham’s representatives said that the senator would not be taking a test and said Harrison was “demanding special treatment.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.