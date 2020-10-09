Palmetto Electric hosting drive-through vote during annual meeting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -Taking care of business during the pandemic looks different for most, including electric companies.
Palmetto Electric’s annual meeting looks a little different this year. Rather than having every member come to this building on a Saturday, members drove through to vote on who the next board would be.
The annual meeting started Thursday and will continue into Saturday afternoon. The meeting allows members to vote for Board of Directors elections, changes to their bylaws and districts.
In the last two days, over 4,000 members have driven through the meeting in three to four minutes. Palmetto Electric says they wanted to get their members input and allow them to stay safe.
To continue that effort, they will be live streaming the business portion of the annual meeting online
“Will be streaming it live to the website and on our Facebook page Saturday evening at 5 p.m. so members can tune in, interact with the meeting, and then hear the announcement of the prizes and winners,” Vice President of Marketing Tray Hunter said.
The event continues Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland campus. And they encourage every member to come out and vote.
