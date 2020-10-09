Police arrest Isle of Hope entering auto suspect

“This was a crime that could have easily been prevented,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “We know criminals don’t want to break a window and create a disturbance. They will walk through a neighborhood or apartment complex and try car door handles. When one is unlocked, they quickly rummage through the vehicle, take what they want, and move on to the next driveway or parking space. The easiest way to keep this from happening to you is to lock your car doors, take valuables – especially firearms – inside, and encourage your neighbors to do the same.”