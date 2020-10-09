Police arrest Isle of Hope entering auto suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested for entering numerous unlocked vehicles on Isle of Hope in a one-night crime spree.
Chatham County Police Department detectives say they have obtained felony entering auto warrants for 45-year-old Gordon Schumann. Detectives say Schumann is charged with entering ten unlocked vehicles on Aug. 17 at residences along LaRoche Avenue. Items reported stolen include cash, coins, jewelry, sunglasses and miscellaneous items.
“This was a crime that could have easily been prevented,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “We know criminals don’t want to break a window and create a disturbance. They will walk through a neighborhood or apartment complex and try car door handles. When one is unlocked, they quickly rummage through the vehicle, take what they want, and move on to the next driveway or parking space. The easiest way to keep this from happening to you is to lock your car doors, take valuables – especially firearms – inside, and encourage your neighbors to do the same.”
In 2019, CCPD said more than 95 percent of entering auto cases investigated by their department involved unlocked vehicles.
