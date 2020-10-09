Police situation ends, all of 204 back open to traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE - Police have re-opened a portion of 204 from Veterans Parkway to the Forest River Bridge after an incident that was being handled by the Savannah Police Department shut the road down in both directions Friday morning.
Eastbound 204 drivers can take Veterans Parkway or Ogeechee Road to get into Savannah.
Westbound 204 drivers are urged to take I-516 to Veterans Parkway to get around the road closure.
The Chatham County Police Department says there is no threat to the public and no estimation on when 204 will re-open.
