Richmond Hill Holding Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill is also coming up with some fun ways to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic.
It’s hosting a pumpkin carving contest!
You’re asked to email them a photo of you beside your pumpkin by October 27th.
Organizers will choose winners for the following categories:
- Best by a child
- Best by an adult
- Best by an organization
- Most creative overall
In each category:
- First place wins a $25 Amazon gift card.
- Second place wins a $10 Amazon gift card.
- Third place wins a Richmond Hill goodie bag.
- All winning entries will be shown on social media.
To show off your pumpkin, click here or email send an email to marketing@richmondhill-ga.gov.
