Richmond Hill Holding Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest
By Sarah Stone | October 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 11:15 AM

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill is also coming up with some fun ways to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic.

It’s hosting a pumpkin carving contest!

You’re asked to email them a photo of you beside your pumpkin by October 27th.

Organizers will choose winners for the following categories:

  • Best by a child
  • Best by an adult
  • Best by an organization
  • Most creative overall

In each category:

  • First place wins a $25 Amazon gift card.
  • Second place wins a $10 Amazon gift card.
  • Third place wins a Richmond Hill goodie bag.
  • All winning entries will be shown on social media.

To show off your pumpkin, click here or email send an email to marketing@richmondhill-ga.gov.

