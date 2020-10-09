Savannah city council members working with ex-convicts to reduce violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several city council members are exploring ways to reduce gun violence in the streets of Savannah and they want to do it with the help of former criminals.
Recent shootings have caught the attention of the Savannah Mayor and police chief. Both saying the victims of gun violence aren’t always the ones being targeted.
In at least two incidents this week, bullets struck nearby homes or cars.
A community crime map shows reported aggravated assaults in the past seven days. A cluster of crimes took place in the Cann Park area. That’s a neighborhood between West Victory Drive and West 48th Street and Hopkins and Montgomery Streets.
Council members Kurtis Purtee, Detric Leggett, Linda Wilder-Bryan and Nick Palumbo want to take the fight against gun violence to their respective districts, knowing if something happens in their district, it can bleed over into other parts of the City.
“I think right now that we’re at a point where we’re all tired," said District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee. "We’re tired of criminal activity. We know that we’re not going to stop it 100 percent, but we know that there’s a way to curb it, and we know that there’s a way to educate members in the community.”
To help in that education effort, specifically looking at young people, the group of Council members will enlist the help of ex-cons to share their story, and how a criminal act changed their lives forever.
“They had an opportunity to live and tell their story. And so the best people who can tell the story are the actual participants who understood and understand what they lost, and the time and the family," said District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.
The group is looking for the effort to curb gun violence, and produce a sort of ceasefire.
“Now is the time for us to get out in front of it and show people that we feel the same thing they feel. You shouldn’t have to ride around with bullet proof vests in your car, or weapons in your car. You should feel safe in a tranquil city like Savannah," said District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett.
Their efforts are already underway, and the Council members hope to enlist the help of non-profits, church leaders, and their counterparts on County Commission and the school board.
