Savannah/Chatham CASA in need of volunteers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Advocates for children in the foster care system here at home need your help.
Savannah/Chatham CASA will be hosting an online information session Saturday at 10 a.m.
Volunteers must be 18-years or older and can register online.
Once joining, volunteers will get one or two cases to allow them more time with the child they’re assigned to.
Savannah/Chatham CASA says the number of children in the foster care system has increased since the beginning of the pandemic and they need volunteers to reach help the children in need.
“Our current goal is to reach 100 percent of children in county. Currently there are around 400 children in foster care here in Chatham County. Savanah Chatham CASA is currently serving about 70 percent of those children so we really do need more volunteers to help advocate for kids in foster care," said Advocacy Director Mandy Roberts.
