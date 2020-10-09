Traffic light could soon be coming to Hwy. 67 in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who cross a very busy highway in Bulloch County might have good news - a traffic light could be on the way.
Georgia Department of Transportation opened the four lanes here on Highway 67 two weeks ago. Plenty of drivers have asked for a red light at Brooklet-Denmark. That light could already be a few steps closer to reality.
The wait to cross the highway can feel like forever and dangerous when you finally get the chance. Folks who drive through here say it’s even worse at rush hour. Kit Yarborough knows all too well.
“My two boys were in a wreck here a year and a half ago, they got t-boned right here,” said Yarborough.
The light could be coming soon. Bulloch County Chairman Roy Thompson says he signed papers Friday from DOT formally requesting the light and offering to pay the utilities to run it and maybe even a share of the equipment cost, if the state authorizes a light.
“We could wait for the state to pay for the whole thing. But when we put money into the game, it can speed up the process,” said Thompson.
That was good news to Kit.
“Very encouraging. Hope they do something here soon.”
WTOC spoke to Jill Nagel from Georgia DOT. She says they’ve already had their traffic-counting equipment out here and collected the data.
They’re crunching that along with other factors and hope to have a decision soon.
