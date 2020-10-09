Wayne Co. school leaders happy with first two months of classes

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost two months since Wayne County started school.
Right now, 88 percent of students are back in the classroom, with the rest learning online.
After talking with Wayne County’s school district leaders and teachers, it seems like most are happy with how the new school year is going; both in-person and virtually.
“One thing that I really love is that everybody came back with positive attitudes.”
During a time of uncertainty, positivity has made a huge difference at Wayne County schools.
“We came back ready to learn, ready to get started,” 5th grade teacher Monica McGee said.
McGee says in-person learning at Martha Smith Elementary has been going smoothly. She says students understand that mask-wearing and washing their hands are ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I commend the parents because I feel like the parents, kind of, talked them through it this summer to get them ready,” McGee said.
Wayne County’s weekly COVID-19 report shows three students and one teacher tested positive the week of September 28-October 2; with only one student quarantined for possible exposure.
Dr. Reggie Burgess says the district’s daily screening questions have been a huge help in identifying possible positive cases.
“What we’re finding though is that very few cases are being identified at the school. There are some cases where kids get together on weekends and whatnot, so Mondays seem to be our hot day when identifying those cases,” 6-12 Director of Curriculum Dr. Reggie Burgess said.
Dr. Burgess says the district’s COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction.
The district expects around 300 elementary virtual learners to return to the school by the end of October, with more virtual learners from the middle and high schools to go back in the middle of January.
“Right now, it’s going well, but the parents are seeing it is kind of tough to educate your kids.”
Dr. Burgess says as more students head back into the classrooms, they’ll bring more teachers back too.
As for how they’ll maintain social distancing, he says it’s something they’ll have to adjust. Some teachers said they’re confident the district will do what it can to keep everyone safe and healthy.
