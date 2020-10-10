Community gathers to remember Statesboro coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Many in Statesboro gathered on Saturday morning to remember a coach and mentor.
The City of Statesboro officially renamed Lester Road to remember longtime Statesboro High Coach Lee Hill.
Hill coached basketball for the Blue Devils for 44 years and had 877 wins. He passed in August as the winningest active coach in Georgia. But those who remembered him say his influence stretched beyond the court and the campus.
And so the reach that he’s had not just with the game of basketball but his reach into the community, that speaks volumes to the level of dedication that he had to the young people that he encountered.
The mayor presented the family with the naming proclamation. Hill took his team to the state playoffs in 29 seasons, five final four appearances, and a state championship.
