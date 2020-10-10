Isolated storms possible Sunday, warm weather continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures only fall to the low to mid 70s Sunday morning with scattered showers possible overnight. Highs make it to the mid 80s, but there are a few atmospheric ingredients in place for scattered storms.
We could see storms as early as Sunday morning as the remnants of Delta pass well to our north. A strong to severe storm or two will be possible. The main threat is for brief damaging wind, but a brief isolated tornado is also possible. The severe threat will wind down by the evening.
Isolated showers could linger into Monday, but most of the day will remain dry. Temperatures start out in near 70 degrees with highs making it into the mid to upper 80s. Drier weather settles in for the middle of the week, after a weak front moves through on Tuesday.
For those that have been missing the cooler temperatures, they’ll be back this coming weekend! A front moves in late Friday into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s with morning lows back near 60 degrees.
The tropics are pretty quiet, but there is one area of disorganized showers in the central Atlantic with a 20% chance of development over the next five days. This system will likely dissipate and will not impact the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
