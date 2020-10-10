Isolated storms possible on Sunday

Temperatures only fall to the low to mid 70s Sunday morning with scattered showers possible overnight. Highs make it to the mid 80s, but there are a few atmospheric ingredients in place for scattered storms. We could see storms as early as Sunday morning as the remnants of Delta pass well to our north. A strong to severe storm or two will be possible. The main threat is for brief damaging wind, but a brief isolated tornado is also possible. The severe threat will wind down by the evening.