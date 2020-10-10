Tybee Island to mount life preservers on pier

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Every year, the City of Tybee says they try to think of what they can do to make the island safe for vacationers and citizens. In doing so, the fire department will be mounting life rings on the pier to help people who may be struggling in the water.
Interim Fire Chief Matt Harrell says after the last couple of incidents the island has had, including a drowning after a man jumped from the pier in September, the county was completely on board with installing these life rings.
Harrell says within the next week there will be two life rings located at the end of the pier on either side. In just a few seconds a civilian who sees someone struggling can open the container up, grab the ring and rope and throw it out to the person in need. Harrell says it’ll be used as a flotation device until 911 is able to respond.
“I hope that when these are up people will use them," said Harrell. "Basically if they think someone’s in distress they go ahead and get it out and throw it out to the person. Especially now, we’re going into our off-season so our lifeguards will be coming off the beach as of November 1.”
Harrell says if someone sees a need to use it at any time they’re encouraged to call 911 before they even throw it out. There will also be two of these mounted on the Back River fishing pier as well.
