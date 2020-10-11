Hundreds gather in Tifton to say goodbye, honor Ally Johnson

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds gathered in Tifton Sunday night to say goodbye to Ally Johnson.
People gathered at Peterson Apartments to honor the 9-year-old’s life.
Signs calling for justice, people wearing t-shirts with Ally’s face, and balloons lined the complex where she was found dead on Tuesday.
Along with a candlelight vigil, a song rang out to honor her life before balloons were released in her memory.
People at the apartments told WALB they had been out there since early Sunday morning.
As the candles dimmed and the balloons flew high into the sky, the GBI announced Semaj Moss, 18, was arrested in connection to Ally’s death.
View a gallery of photos from the vigil below:
