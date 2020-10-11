Meet Teddy, the potbelly pig with Picasso like skills

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - At the end of September, a Midlands pig painted a work of art that sold for more than $800, but he’s just getting started.
Teddy was one of few hundred pigs rescued from a farm in Kentucky two years ago. He was saved by the Cotton Branch Animal Sanctuary in Leesville.
A month after he arrived, Cotton Branch owners Josh and Evan Costner found Teddy immobile in the pasture. Only to later learned Teddy had a degenerative disease, which left him without the ability to use his hind legs.
While Teddy has a special chair, so he can wheel around outside, Cotton Branch co-owner, Josh Costner, said the pink, potbelly can’t spend all day in the chair. Therefore, Costner feared Teddy wouldn’t be able to have as much fun as the other pigs.
"They crave entertainment they get bored easily, "Josh Costner said about the pigs on his farm. “And normally the ones who get out in the pastures can graze, they can root, they can play with other pigs to entertain themselves,” he said.
That’s why they bought some edible, non-toxic paints and let Teddy unleash his artistic side.
“We wanted him to have something when he wouldn’t be bored,” Costner said.
Costner hides treats in blobs of paint on a blank canvas, holds it up, and Teddy uses his snout to find the treats and move around the paint. Costner said it’s a natural reaction for the pig.
"Just like when they root in the sand, they enjoy that feeling of putting their nose in the paint.
But once that’s gone, he is usually bored with it, but he is usually done at that point," he said.
The hundreds of dollars made from Teddy’s first three paintings have gone back to the farm, which is a non-profit. But while the extra donations are nice, Costner’s real goal is for Teddy to paint without needing treats as motivation.
He says once Teddy does that, he will be able to entertain himself whenever he wants.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.