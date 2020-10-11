Peaceful protest held at Confederate memorial in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Protestors gathered at the Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park for a peaceful protest. Organizers say they wanted to put signs and bring awareness and solidarity to the community.
Protestors painted their signs with things like “Take it Down” and “Let’s Move 'Em to To a Museum,” which has to do with the Confederate Monuments that stand in a gated area of Forsyth Park. This memorial has been the target of several acts of vandalism this year.
“I’m from Savannah" said protest organizer Natahsa Conyers. "I feel like it’s definitely painful to walk through here and look at those statues and have people think that they’re a good thing.”
Conyers organized this peaceful protest and says she does understand the idea of preserving history but doesn’t feel the monuments are in the right place.
“I know that there’s been a lot of vandalism and stuff done to the monument and I just wanted to show that we could do it in our way and still get our point across,” she said.
The Savannah Police Department did have officers on scene patrolling the area. At one point a man walking by did voice his thoughts to the protestors. Protestor Owen Cooper says having conversations with the community is what he wanted to do.
"I believe that in order for people to be aware of what’s going on they need to be educated and education is just talking to other people and this is a big opportunity for us to educate folks out here,” Cooper said.
Protestors say they want people to realize protesting doesn’t always have to be negative or violent.
"The definition of community that we’ve all had for a while has kind of been fractured,” he said.
The protestors also participated in a “Die-In” where they lay still for 8:46 to honor George Floyd.
“We want to stand up for our rights and express ourselves and how we feel about situations and being able to do so in our way,” Conyers said.
