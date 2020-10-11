Savannah Fire responds to four seperate fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Fire had a busy Sunday morning, responding to four separate fires.
The first began around 2:45 Sunday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a vacant structure on the 3900 block of Rockdale Street.
About an hour later, the department was called to a fire that broke out on West 31st Street near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Savannah Fire says it started when some vehicles caught fire behind an auto repair shop.
The third fire began around 5:30 a.m. at a commercial building around the 2500 block of Montgomery Street.
The department worked the fourth fire at a recycling center in the 1900 block of Louisville Road around 7:20 a.m.
All fires have been put out, and to our knowledge, there were no injuries.
The cause of each fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.