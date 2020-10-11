Warm start to the week, cold front on the horizon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us will remain dry this afternoon, but there will be a few isolated showers around. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. The remnants of Delta continue moving northwest, what is left of the center of circulation will remain well to our north. There is a chance for an isolated storm or two in the Lowcoutnry, but the overall threat is low. We’ll be muggy this evening as well, as temperatures dip back into the 70s.