Warm start to the week, cold front on the horizon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us will remain dry this afternoon, but there will be a few isolated showers around. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. The remnants of Delta continue moving northwest, what is left of the center of circulation will remain well to our north. There is a chance for an isolated storm or two in the Lowcoutnry, but the overall threat is low. We’ll be muggy this evening as well, as temperatures dip back into the 70s.
Monday morning starts off mostly dry and mild with morning lows near 60 degrees around the Savannah metro. Afternoon highs once again reach the mid 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s, but a weak front will move in, allowing slightly cooler air to filter in on Wednesday.
Highs reach the low to mid 80s mid weekend through the end of the week, ahead of our next strong cold front. A few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday as the front approaches. Once this cold front moves through on Friday, it will significantly drop our temperatures! We will likely wake up to 50s away from the coast on Saturday morning with highs in the mid 70s this weekend!
Tropics:
There is a disorganized area of showers in the central Atlantic moving west toward the Lesser Antilles. This system only has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the two days. We are not expecting any local impacts from this system.
