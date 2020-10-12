Baxley receives grant for airport renovations

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - A big grant for one small town airport could bring more business there. Last year, we told you about a major FAA grant for Baxley’s airport.
The newly resurfaced runway at Baxley’s municipal airport could help bring more air traffic to and through the community.
High above the airport, the fresh asphalt and striping catch your eye. In Spring of 2019, we told you Baxley was one of only 127 small town airports in the nation to get federal grant money in this project.
But it’s not just a fresh topcoat. They re-milled and leveled the runway base then added a new surface and fresh striping. The mayor says the project helps draw air travelers who stop for fuel or a rest stop. It’s a big plus to get the improvements without a hit to the city’s budget.
“Sometimes the grants are 50 percent, sometimes they’re 60 percent. This one was for $2.2 million and was fully funded from FAA,” said Mayor Tim Varandoe.
Chandler Castetter took me for the flight. He’s moved here and teaches flight lessons from here..which means more planes taking off and landing.
The mayor says more traffic, even if its a few planes a day, goes a long way.
