Bluffton’s new Chief of Police sworn in

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton officially has a new police chief, and she’s no stranger to the area.
Chief Stephanie Price was all smiles Monday after her swearing in ceremony as the new Chief of Police.
“I am really excited. I was so ready to get started. I am so honored that I was chosen out of almost 100 applicants," said Chief Price.
Price served as Savannah’s Assistant Police Chief before she decided to make her next career move.
“Thank you for being so open and so open through the interview process and so willing to get to know us as we got to know you," said Town Manager Marc Orlando to Chief Price.
Price is making history as Bluffton’s first female police chief.
“Doing the right thing, being professional, and being a police officer doesn’t know any gender, but I will tell you right now it feels really good to be the first female police chief because it feels good to be the police chief of Bluffton.”
She says she plans on taking the next few months to get to know the community and integrate herself into Bluffton.
"The first couple of months priorities are really to observe and evaluate and see what’s going on and really see what the values of the police department are in the town of Bluffton.”
