Chatham Co. Board of Elections passes motion to challenge commission candidate’s qualification

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections passed a motion to challenge the qualifications of a Chatham County Commission candidate.
The board chairman stated during Monday’s meeting that Tony Riley, a candidate for 2nd District Chatham County Commissioner, has a felony conviction on his record for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
According to the Georgia Constitution, at least 10 years must have lapsed since the completion of the sentence for the conviction for a candidate to file to run for elected office. During the board meeting, it was mentioned that the 10 year requirement had not been met.
Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney stated that the board did not check the candidate’s filing. That was reportedly handled by the local Democratic Party.
A motion was passed to challenge the qualifications of the candidate during Monday’s board meeting. The motion passed on a 3-2 vote.
Riley does have the opportunity for a hearing that will be scheduled as soon as possible.
Riley is a native of Savannah. He is a graduate of Windsor Forest High School and Savannah State University.
