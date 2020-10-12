Crews clean up oil spill on Wilmington River

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews are cleaning up an oil and fuel spill in the Wilmington River after a barge and crane flipped over and sunk into the water.
The Coast Guard says construction was happening at a resident’s property along the river when the crane flipped. Over the last few days, various teams have been overseeing cleanup operations.
Since Thursday night, the Coast Guard and other crews have been investigating the spill’s potential impact on the environment and human health.
“We sent a team of personnel to the residence and investigated the situation," Lieutenant Matthew Spado with the Marine Safety Unit. "We found out there’s about 20-30 gallons of fuel onboard the crane and tug that were there.”
Spado says dive operations took place on Monday to assess the equipment that has sunk and to begin rigging it for salvage operations.
“The crane was attached to the barge and that flipped over and so those pieces are intact,” he said.
A spill containment method called a boom has been put around the area and since Thursday, Spado says there’s been minor sheening in the water.
“We will ensure that all of the pollution is cleaned up in an appropriate manner,” he says.
David Mewborn is with the Savannah Riverkeeper. Their job is to advocate for clean water often participating in volunteer cleanups around the rivers and tributaries of the river basin.
“Accidents like this can affect something as small as the microorganisms in the marsh to the shellfish, the shore birds, the fish and the mammals that are in the water,” Mewborn said.
Until the spill is cleaned up, Mewborn says they will keep an eye on it to make sure no residue or oils can be seen or that any hazardous materials are floating on the surface.
“We hope that they’re able to contain, with booms, as much of the hazardous material they can get.”
The Coast Guard says salvage operations will begin Tuesday with full removal of the crane and barge. A hired contractor will be doing the cleanup as the Coast Guard overlook its completion.
