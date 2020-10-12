Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-12-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough will swing across the southeast tonight. This will bring lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers. Temps will be near record highs Tuesday before a weak cold front moves south by Wednesday morning. Cooler air arrives with high pressure Wednesday. Isolated light showers possible Thursday. A cold front pushes through Friday night. This will bring in much cooler, drier air for the weekend.
The tropics are quiet for now with no active storms. A tropical wave about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 30% chance for development in the next 48 hours. It will move west-northwestward and upper level winds will become unfavorable for further development as it nears the Windwards Islands.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower early then mostly clear overnight, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 90.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.