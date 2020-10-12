1 dead after crash on MLK, Jr. Blvd, Gwinnett St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigative Unit is investigating after a crash involving two cars left one person dead.
19-year-old Jade Jackson was driving north on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. As she turned to head westbound on Gwinnett Street, a male driver heading southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard was unable to avoid hitting Jackson’s car.
The man later died at the hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.