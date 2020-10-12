Donald Trump Jr. back in Savannah Monday for ‘MAGA’ event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Donald Trump Jr. held a campaign rally for his father, President Donald Trump, in Savannah on Monday.
This visit comes less than three weeks after holding a rally at the Savannah Convention Center. The event was at the Forest City Gun Club on Ferguson Avenue.
President Trump’s son spoke about getting out to vote.
“People have to get out," he said. “We don’t want crowds on Election Day, we don’t want people discouraged or turned away. We want to make sure that everyone can do that. And we also want to make sure that they can do it responsibly and safely. So you now have 21 days to be able to do that. Get out there today and vote, bring your friends.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.