Donald Trump Jr. back in Savannah Monday for ‘MAGA’ event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Donald Trump Junior will be making another stop in Savannah on Monday, Oct. 12.
This will be his second campaigning event in the Hostess City. Trump Jr. made a stop here last month to campaign for his father’s re-election.
Monday’s “Make America Great Again!” event will be at the Forrest City Gun Club. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and Donald Trump Jr. is slated to speak at 1 p.m.
Tickets are still available and you can register online by clicking here.
