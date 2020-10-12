Donald Trump Jr. back in Savannah Monday for ‘MAGA’ event

Donald Trump, Jr. at a rally in Savannah last month. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | October 12, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 6:49 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Donald Trump Junior will be making another stop in Savannah on Monday, Oct. 12.

This will be his second campaigning event in the Hostess City. Trump Jr. made a stop here last month to campaign for his father’s re-election.

Monday’s “Make America Great Again!” event will be at the Forrest City Gun Club. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and Donald Trump Jr. is slated to speak at 1 p.m.

Tickets are still available and you can register online by clicking here.

