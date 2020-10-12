Early voting begins in Georgia; several county election offices closed for Columbus Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The General Election on Nov. 3 is just over three weeks away.
Some Georgia voters started lining up early Monday morning to cast their vote. Monday was the first day of early voting for many counties across the state.
The Board of Registrar’s Office is just one of six locations where Chatham County voters can cast their ballot.
“It’s important to me because it’s time for a change. It’s time for things to be done decently and in order, and I am so excited about this new election that we have coming,” voter Ann Langley Harris said.
Langley was among the hundreds of voters that snaked around the registrar’s office in Chatham County for the first day of early voting hours before the office even opened.
Some even brought chairs like 72-year-old Maggie Kelsey, who was the first in line at 5 a.m. She says despite the ongoing pandemic, she was front and center with her mask because making her voice heard is really important.
“I have witnessed what my ancestors went through, and I came out here to carry on what they did. They didn’t use ballot boxes to vote, they came out in person so that’s the reason I’m here in person this morning,” Kelsey said.
Despite this being the official first day of early voting in Georgia, some voting sites are closed Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday. Effingham County is an example.
