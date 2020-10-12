SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah honoring it’s Top Teacher of the Month for September.
Porschia Mitchell, who teaches at Southwest Middle School was honored with the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month Award Monday.
Born and raised in Savannah, Mitchell’s talents go beyond teaching. She’s also a singer/songwriter, a recording artist, and an actress.
Mitchell says she uses those skills to help her students learn.
“So ever since I started teaching I tried to incorporate music and singing in my lessons as much as possible, and also including the arts," Mitchell said. "Letting students know you have to be well rounded, so I don’t primarily focus on the English language. I kind of use arts and infuse that into the lesson, so if we’re talking about grammar, I’m going to try and make up a song or something to have them remember the information.”
Exchange Club of Savannah tries to recognize a local teacher who goes above and beyond every month.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.