Libertarian Vice Presidential candidate holds rally in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vice Presidential nominee for the Libertarian Party was in Savannah on Monday.
Jeremy “Spike” Cohen held a rally at Tiedeman Park Monday afternoon, bringing the Libertarian Party’s message to voters.
Cohen is running with Libertarian Presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen. He says the party is campaigning on a message of opposition to government overreach.
Cohen says Savannahians are an ideal voting block for the Libertarian Party to reach out to.
“They’re trying to pick up the pieces, they just want to rebuild from what the Republicrats have destroyed, and we’re here to join them and help them with that. We’re here to give them the power back, remove the barriers and burdens that have made things so difficult, so that they can thrive," Cohen said.
From Savannah, Cohen is slated to travel to Florida to continue campaigning.
