Monday: Near-record warmth ahead of mid-week front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and mostly cloudy this morning. temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.
The forecast is mostly dry this morning, but isolated showers are possible late in the morning, into the afternoon. With clouds around, temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid to upper 80s - a couple spots around 90°. It’ll feel hotter with humidity factored in.
Tuesday features a forecast that is just as hot ahead of a cold front that brings slightly cooler weather into our forecast Wednesday.
A stronger cold front moves through Friday, bringing what - could be - the coolest temperatures so far this season into our forecast this weekend. Regardless of specifics, it’ll be much cooler this weekend.
TROPICS -
Tropical Storm Delta has fallen apart in the southeast and is spreading rain to our north, but is no longer tropical. There is a tropical wave with a low risk of development east of the Lesser Antilles. Beyond 5 days, conditions may become more unfavorable for tropical development with that system. Elsewhere, all is quiet.
