Repairs on Baxley church complete after 2019 fire

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) -A congregation in Baxley has restored its 90-year-old sanctuary that burned in a fire last December.
The fire closed down Baxley’s First United Methodist Church and forced them to worship elsewhere. Now it’s restored, but what’s keeping them out is anything but routine.
“What a deep, sad feeling it was, to me," said Pastor Steve Mequire. "Like a death, when it happened. To see it now is like a resurrection.
Pastor Steve Meguire says church elders worked with their insurance and contractors to get destroyed pieces like the pulpit replaced and damaged parts like the metal ceilings repaired. He says they’ve been finished but still haven’t held services here due to COVID-19. They continue to meet in the social hall where they can space out chairs and protect the congregation.
“I think the challenge is greater because of the desire to get back in here," said Mequire. "Not only is it beautiful, it’s our place of worship.”
They’re now planning a formal dedication coming up in December, to give them enough time for COVID-19 and coincide with the anniversary of this tragic fire.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.