South Carolina reminding voters to sign absentee ballots

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Early voting has started and absentee ballots have been mailed out n South Carolina, but some people still have a few questions. Here’s everything you need to know.
Thousands have already cast their vote for the general election in Beaufort County. Lines in Bluffton Monday had voters waiting around an hour and a half to cast their ballot.
But there was more than one line. One for early voting, and another for dropping off your absentee ballot. For those who have voted by mail before it is a pretty straightforward process, but a few things have changed.
This year, anyone can vote absentee no matter what. Additionally, witness signatures are required as of October 5, according to the South Carolina voting commission. We spoke to one voter dropping off his absentee ballot about the process.
“My wife had to witness it and I had to witness hers when we signed it on this big ballot," said Bluffton voter Charles Smith.
The commission suggests to ensure your absentee ballot counts you sign the voters oath on the return envelope, have a witness sign and provide an address, and return your ballot before 7 p.m. on November 3.
“If you were a good student in school and follow directions as I often was not, you won’t have to do this twice.”
You can return your ballot by mail or in person.
